Atuabo Gas Project Bloated By $40m – Peace FM Online
|
Graphic Online
|
Atuabo Gas Project Bloated By $40m
Peace FM Online
IT HAS been revealed that the one-billion dollar Atuabo Gas plant located in the Western Region of Ghana was over-bloated by a whopping $40 million. The allegation was made by the co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative …
