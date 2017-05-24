Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atuabo Gas Project Bloated By $40m – Peace FM Online

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

Atuabo Gas Project Bloated By $40m
Peace FM Online
IT HAS been revealed that the one-billion dollar Atuabo Gas plant located in the Western Region of Ghana was over-bloated by a whopping $40 million. The allegation was made by the co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative
Ghana: Controversy as Three Helicopters Worth $150 million are MissingReports Afrique News
Ghana Gas helicopters are with airforce – JinaporGraphic Online
Missing Ghana Gas helicopters with military- JinaporPrimenewsghana
Starr 103.5 FM –YEN.COM.GH
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.