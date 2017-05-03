AU Unveils 2017 AFRIMA Calendar In South Africa As Entry Submission Opens On May 8

The African Union Commission, AUC, has formally unveiled the 2017 All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA calendar at the World Media Unveiling event held on Tuesday, May 2 at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton, South Africa.

The ceremony was attended by AU officials, members of the International Committee of AFRIMA, past AFRIMA winners and nominees from Southern African, media executives in Southern Africa and other stakeholders in the creative/entertainment industry in Africa.

During the unveiling, President/Executive Producer, AFRIMA, Mr. Mike Dada, made known that the first activity on the continental awards event calendar is submission of entries which opens globally on Monday, May 8 and submission closes on Monday, July 17, 2017.

Mr. Dada advised artistes, managers, producers, record label owners, video directors, publicists and entertainment/music journalist to submit their works or those of their artistes within the stipulated timeline in order to stand a chance at the awards.

‘’Irrespective of how popular an artiste or their works are in Africa, failure to submit for the awards means their chances of being nominated for AFRIMA 2017 is practically non-existent,”, Dada pointed out.

While delivering the African Union opening address at the event, Head of Culture Division, African Union Commission, Ms. Angela Martins, thanked the government of the Republic of South Africa and the people for receiving the AUC and AFRIMA for the calendar unveiling.

She added: “We would like to hail the All Africa Music Awards initiative for the laudable impact it has for its three editions (2014, 2015 and 2016). AFRIMA has been able to mobilize millions of people and renowned artistes from the five (5) regions of Africa’’.

Speaking further about the partnership with the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA and the African Union Commission, Ms Martins said: ‘’We wish to thank AFRIMA for allowing us to popularize this continent policy tool on its platforms and we call upon all of you here present to assist in popularizing these continental tools’’.

Some of the attendees during the unveiling were African music stars such as: Wax Dey; Sjava; Buffalo; Mi Casa; Busiswa; The Soil; Heavy K; Ugly Priddy; Cindy Munyavi and Fungisia amongst others. Other music industry stakeholders present included: MD, Africori Digital Music Solutions, Mr. Yoel Kenyan; MD, Content Connect International, Mr. Munya Chanesta; Group Manager, Africa Sales and Marketing, Sun International, Ms. Jennifer Beattie; Director, Vth Season Management and Ms. Ninel Musson to name a few.

The All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, is a music property developed to celebrate, reward and showcase the rich musical culture of Africa, stimulate conversations among Africans and between Africa and the rest of the globe about the great potential and values of the African culture and artistic heritage for the purpose of creating jobs, reducing poverty, calling attention of world leaders to Africa and promoting the positive image of Africa to the world.

AFRIMA is centred on the promotion and marketing of African music and is by far the largest gathering of such magnitude of stakeholders in Africa and hosting is earnestly sought by different African countries due to the great leveraging opportunities that the platform provides.

The post AU Unveils 2017 AFRIMA Calendar In South Africa As Entry Submission Opens On May 8 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

