[AUDIO] Kalonzo links Uhuru's 'number two' to foundation woes, says Fazul must resign

The Star, Kenya

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview at his private office in Watermark Business Park, Karen, January 20, 2017. /DENNIS KAVISU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta's …



and more »