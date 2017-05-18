Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell dead at 52, ruled a suicide

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman and grunge icon Chris Cornell has been found dead in his hotel room at the age of 52, with the local medical examiner ruling his passing as the result of suicide.

The post Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell dead at 52, ruled a suicide appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

