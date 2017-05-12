Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Audit lays bare extent of land grabbing in schools – The Standard

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Audit lays bare extent of land grabbing in schools
The Standard
Lands CS Jacob Kaimenyi (centre) with school heads from various counties after they were issued with title deeds in Eldoret yesterday. At least 1,000 schools got their titles. [Photo: Peter Ochieng, Standard]. In January 2015, Kenyans were treated to a …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.