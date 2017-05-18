Audu Maikori Drags Governor El-Rufai to Court for Human Rights Violation | Demands N10bn as Damages

President of Chocolate City Group Audu Maikori has slammed a violation of human rights suit against Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna. The suit was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja by Maikori’s lawyers Ballason’s Chambers and he is demanding N10 billion damages. The case was heard by Justice John Tsoho on Tuesday and Maikori is […]

The post Audu Maikori Drags Governor El-Rufai to Court for Human Rights Violation | Demands N10bn as Damages appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

