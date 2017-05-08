Pages Navigation Menu

AUN names Ike Chioke as new Commencement Speaker – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business


AUN names Ike Chioke as new Commencement Speaker
Yola- Rhodes Scholar and leading investment banker, Ike Chioke of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, has been named the new keynote speaker at the 9th graduation ceremony of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) on May 13, 2017. ADVERTISING.
