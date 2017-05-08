AUN names Ike Chioke as new Commencement Speaker

By Ebele Orakpo

Yola- Rhodes Scholar and leading investment banker, Ike Chioke of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, has been named the new keynote speaker at the 9th graduation ceremony of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) on May 13, 2017.

Mr. Chioke replaces Emir Lamido Muhammadu Sanusi II of Kano, earlier advertised as the Commencement Speaker for this year.

While announcing Mr. Chioke as the new speaker, AUN’s Interim President, Prof. LeGene Quesenberry regretted that Emir Sanusi II “cannot attend our Commencement due to his pressing schedule.” She expressed her delight and gratitude that Mr. Chioke, a first-class Civil Engineering graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and trustee member of the AUN Board, will be able to step in despite the short notice.

The ceremony which will take place at 10:00am at the Lamido Aliyu Musdafa Commencement Hall on AUN’s Yola campus, will be preceded by the dedication of the second eco-friendly structure on the campus, the Admin II Building by AUN Founder and Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, on May 12 at 5:00pm. This will be followed by presentation of this year’s Graduation Awards to deserving students by corporate sponsors at 7 pm.

Chioke was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University where he earned his MPhil degree in Management Studies prior to launching his extraordinary banking career.

A former Goldman Sachs and Salomon Smith Barney’s executive, Mr. Chioke has over 25 years of investment banking experience involving strategic advisory in corporate finance including mergers & acquisitions, project/structured finance and debt/equity capital markets transactions valued at over US$7.5 billion. His industry specializations include the telecommunications, media, financial services and general industrial sectors.

Over the years, AUN has had an array of notables as commencement speakers, including EU Ambassador, Dr. David MacRae (2011), civil rights champion, Charlayne Hunter-Gault (2013), Ambassador John Simon (2014), and famous Colombian educationist, Vicky Colbert (2015).

“We are very excited at another Commencement as we graduate yet another amazing class,” said Quesenberry. She thanked the members of staff and faculty for mentoring the students. “We know you and your proud parents are very delighted at your many accomplishments here at AUN–we are equally very proud of all of you,” she told the graduating students.

