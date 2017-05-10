Pages Navigation Menu

Australia hits banks with higher taxes to bring budget back into track

Posted on May 10, 2017

The Australia Government pledged to deliver a small budget surplus in 2020/21, slapping big banks with new taxes to end more than a decade of deficits that have threatened its prized triple-A credit rating. Flagging in the polls, the Liberal Party-led coalition conservative government also promised to fast track major rail and road projects and…

