Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Australia plans to ban pedophiles from travelling abroad – CBC.ca

Posted on May 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CBC.ca

Australia plans to ban pedophiles from travelling abroad
CBC.ca
​Australia plans to ban its convicted child sex offenders from travelling overseas in what the government said Tuesday is a world-first move to protect vulnerable youths in Southeast Asia from exploitation. Australian pedophiles are notorious for
Australia unveils new plan to confiscate paedophiles' passports in bid to crack down on predatory tourismTelegraph.co.uk
Australia to Deny Convicted Pedophiles their PassportsNewsweek
Australia Plans To Deny Passports To Child Sex OffendersNPR
The Australian –Herald Sun –My Twin Tiers.com –RT
all 186 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.