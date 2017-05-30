Australia plans to ban pedophiles from travelling abroad – CBC.ca
Australia plans to ban pedophiles from travelling abroad
Australia plans to ban its convicted child sex offenders from travelling overseas in what the government said Tuesday is a world-first move to protect vulnerable youths in Southeast Asia from exploitation. Australian pedophiles are notorious for …
