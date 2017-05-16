Australian Government’s Crackdown on Offshore Gambling Sparks Interest in Bitcoin

BITCOIN faces a unique opportunity in the wake of the Australian government’s decision to crack down on offshore gambling. The IGA Amendment Bill 2016 is expected to be finalised in the coming months, clamping down on ‘offshore’ gambling sites which offer their services to Australians. Some of the measures being debated include harsh penalties for … Continue reading Australian Government’s Crackdown on Offshore Gambling Sparks Interest in Bitcoin

The post Australian Government’s Crackdown on Offshore Gambling Sparks Interest in Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

