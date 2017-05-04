Australian Mother Who Killed Eight Children Escapes Jail Term

A local court in Australia has ruled that a woman who killed eight children was not responsible for her actions because she suffered psychotic episode triggered by undiagnosed schizophrenia. Raina Thaiday, now 40, stabbed herself 35 times after killing seven of her children and a niece, aged 2 to 14 years, at her home in […]

