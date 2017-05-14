Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Austria’s chancellor says he expects early election in fall – Daily Mail

Posted on May 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Austria's chancellor says he expects early election in fall
Daily Mail
BERLIN (AP) – Austria's chancellor says he expects an early election this fall as his coalition partner mulls its future leadership. Austria is governed by an often bad-tempered alliance of Chancellor Christian Kern's center-left Social Democrats and
Austrian chancellor expects snap election this yearThe Guardian

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.