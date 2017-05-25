Aviation unions, NAHCO management meet to resolve staff welfare issues – Vanguard
|
Aviation unions, NAHCO management meet to resolve staff welfare issues
Vanguard
The management of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc. has invited unions in the sector for talks to resolve the dispute which led to the disruption of the company's operations on Monday. Mr Olayinka Abioye, General Secretary, National …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!