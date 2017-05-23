Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aviation unions, staff ground NAHCO operations – Vanguard

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Aviation unions, staff ground NAHCO operations
Vanguard
lagos—Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO Plc's operations were yesterday temporarily grounded by its workers and unions in the Nigerian aviation industry over welfare issues. The workers led by their unions, staged a rally at the headquarters

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.