Away win a major boost for Enyimba -Ibenegbu – The Nation Newspaper
|
SuperSport
|
Away win a major boost for Enyimba -Ibenegbu
The Nation Newspaper
Enyimba's Bartholomew Ibenegbu has described the lone goal away victory over Remo Stars at the weekend as the much needed boost the peoples Elephants need for the second stanza of the league. The Super Sand and Super Eagles midfielder said after …
Ibenegbu upbeat of NPFL top finish
