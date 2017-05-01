Awojide takes over from Olutola as head of Apostolic Church

lagos—Worried by the controversy surrounding the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari, National President, the Apostolic Church Nigeria, Gabriel Olutola, has expressed need for Nigerians to pray for the President and other public officers in order to achieve success in their task.

Olutola, who made the appeal during a media briefing on his retirement and announcement of his successor, Pastor Segun Awojide, in Ketu, Lagos, yesterday, said the current state of the country required every public officeholder to rededicate themselves to God’s principles if they intend to be successful.

The cleric stated that the President needs God’s direction to pilot the country’s affairs to achieve permanent victory against insurgents, take the country out of recession and other challenges.

The post Awojide takes over from Olutola as head of Apostolic Church appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

