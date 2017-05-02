Pages Navigation Menu

Aww… 24 years after her Son’s Graduation, 83-year old Kenyan Woman Finally visits Harvard University

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Kenya | 0 comments

A Kenyan lawyer Chris Mburu has shared a heartwarming story of how his mother visited Harvard University for the first time 24 years after he graduated from the institution. According to Chris’ post on Facebook, he couldn’t afford to fly her to the U.S. from their native village in Kenya for his graduation ceremony. However, […]

