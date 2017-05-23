AXA Mansard Insurance Shareholders Get Five kobo Dividend – THISDAY Newspapers
|
AXA Mansard Insurance Shareholders Get Five kobo Dividend
THISDAY Newspapers
One of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has announced a dividend of five kobo per share to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2016. Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company in …
