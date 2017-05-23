AXA Mansard Insurance Shareholders Get Five kobo Dividend

THISDAY Newspapers

One of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has announced a dividend of five kobo per share to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2016. Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company in …

Axa Mansard assures shareholders of improved performance, dividend Guardian (blog)



all 2 news articles »