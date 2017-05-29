AY Celebrates Lady Left Disappointed After Driving 39KM To Take Selfie With Him } PHOTOS

Ace Nigerian comedian, AY, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate the lady who drove 39km just to take a selfie with him. In the ‘AY celebrates you’ post, the comedian cheered up the lady who was disappointed because he left and couldn’t wait for her, and also disclosed his reason for leaving. Here’s …

The post AY Celebrates Lady Left Disappointed After Driving 39KM To Take Selfie With Him } PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

