Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ayade orders all appointees to wear made-in-Calabar clothes

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has ordered political appointees to start wearing clothes made in the Calabar Garment Factory. The governor gave this other shortly after being presented with samples of finished products from the factory. He said his government was determined to boost its patronage and make the factory economically viable. Ayade […]

Ayade orders all appointees to wear made-in-Calabar clothes

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.