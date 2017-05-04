Ayebare reports to New York, presents credential to UN’s Guterres

Ambassador Adonia Ayebare has presented credentials to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

At the brief ceremony, Guterres underscored the important role played by Uganda in the region. The two discussed a number of issues particularly the current refugee crisis in Uganda and the country’s leadership role in key regional conflict areas like South Sudan and Burundi.

The Secretary General confirmed his participation in the June 2017 Refugees Solidarity Conference in Uganda.

Who is Ayebare?

Ayebare, a career journalist and diplomat has hitherto been Senior Adviser Peace and Security at the African Union Permanent Observer Mission at The United Nations New York.

He also previously served as the Deputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of Uganda to the United Nations a position he held twice from 2005-2008 and 2010-2012.

He served as Head of Mission in Rwanda and Burundi from 2002-2005 and subsequently became principal adviser and special envoy of Uganda to the Burundi peace process.

During Uganda’s chairmanship of the Burundi peace initiative, he worked closely with South African and Tanzanian mediators, as well as with Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his predecessors.

Ambassador Ayebare is a holder of two Masters Degree and two Doctorates from US universities.

The post Ayebare reports to New York, presents credential to UN’s Guterres appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

