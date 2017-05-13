Ayo Thompson, Mairo Ese OAP & gospel artiste are engaged! – Pulse Nigeria
Ayo Thompson, Mairo Ese OAP & gospel artiste are engaged!
Ayo Thompson and Mairo Ese are now engaged to be married after the gospel artiste got on a bent knee last night and asked the presenter to be spend the rest of eternity with him. We can only imagine the excitement on Ayo's face as she said yes to her …
TV & Radio Presenter Ayo Thompson is ENGAGED to Gospel Minister Mairo Ese
