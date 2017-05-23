Azpilicueta To Snub Barcelona And Remain At Chelsea

Azpilicueta is prepared to snub flattering inferests in him, as Barcelona are interested in signing the right back.

Azpilicueta has flourishsd at Chelsea in the 3-man defence used by Chelsea inder Antonio Conte.

The Spanish defender is Barcelona’s backup, if they fail to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal, but Azpili sees no reason to leave Chelsea.

Azpilicueta told Marca: “It’s flattering that a club like Barcelona can be interested in you. Last year, after a bad season on a collective level, we did not have those types of rumours.

“However, this season we have crowned Champions and this type of information indicates that we have done well.

“Interest from teams of this level is very positive but I am very happy here. I feel very valued by the club and I do not think of anything else.”

