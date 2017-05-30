Babalola Borishade, ex-minister of education to be buried July 8

Former Minister of Education, Prof. Babalola Borishade will be buried on July 8. Babalola, who served as minister for four times, between 1999 to 2011, passed away on April 26. Borishade, survived by wife, Ireti Olubunmi and children, was born in Usi- Ekiti on March 7, 1946 into the Ebi Ilotin family. Dr Lamide Borishade, […]

Babalola Borishade, ex-minister of education to be buried July 8

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

