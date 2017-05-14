Babatunde Kasali Appointed Chairman of WEMA Bank (Photo)

WEMA Bank Appoints Babatunde Kasali As Chairman. Babatunde Kasali has been confirmed by WEMA Bank Nigeria PLC as its new Chairman/CEO after Adeyinka Asekun resigned few weeks ago…… Adeyinka Asekun, following his nomination as an Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which has now been confirmed by the Senate has resigned as the chairman …

