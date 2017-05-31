Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Babcock University 2017/2018 DE Nursing Screening Exercise Date Announced.

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to notify all Babcock University Direct Entry Nursing candidates for the 2017 undergraduate admissions that they  are to come to the institution for screening on any of the following dates: Tuesday May 30; Thursday Jun 1; Tuesday June 6, Thursday June 8, Tuesday June 13, Thursday June 15, Tuesday June 20 and Thursday …

The post Babcock University 2017/2018 DE Nursing Screening Exercise Date Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.