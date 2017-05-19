Pages Navigation Menu

Babcock University Lecturer Donates About 120 Wheelchairs To The Physically Challenged.

Ayuba Mavalla A lecturer with Babcock University, Ilesha, Ogun State, who saw the need to assist the physically challenged has donated about 120 wheelchairs to them.This donation was made in Kaduna State. The state Commissioner for Women Affair and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, who made the presentation in Kaduna, said the beneficiaries were carefully …

