Bafana can’t afford to lose against Super Eagles – Kujane

Bafana Bafana team manager Barney Kujane has revealed that the team must begin their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on a winning note against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on June 10.

The team is yet to claim a victory against Nigeria in a competitive game but denied the three-time African champions the chance to qualify for the 2017 AFCON.

However, Kujane who came to Uyo to inspect the Godswill Akpabio stadium facilities ahead of the encounter on June 10, revealed that they hope to win their opening qualifying match against Nigeria.

“If you leave South Africa and you have not done your homework‚ a surprise in Nigeria can cause complete disarray to the coach’s plans and to the players‚” Kujane said.

“When you are the national team manager‚ you have got to make sure that there are no surprises for the coach. I do not like surprises. This is the first game for the coach and our first game in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers. So we cannot afford to start the qualifiers on the back foot.”

The post Bafana can’t afford to lose against Super Eagles – Kujane appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

