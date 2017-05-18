Bafana coach to heed Brazil’s example – Sport24
Bafana coach to heed Brazil's example
Cape Town – In a revealing first policy statement since being appointed the new Bafana Bafana coach, Stuart Baxter has pointed to Brazil as a guideline to follow in the national team's pursuit to fulfil its potential. In a nutshell, Baxter stressed at …
