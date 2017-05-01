Bailout funds: CAN wants states probed over diversion
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Monday, called for the immediate probe of States that allegedly diverted the bail funds released by the federal government. The Christian body, which described as unfriendly the situation of Nigerian workers, demanded increment in their salaries. The President, Youth Wing of CAN (YOWICAN), Engr. Daniel Kadzai noted that workers […]
Bailout funds: CAN wants states probed over diversion
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!