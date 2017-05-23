Bakayoko as midfielder rules out PSG switch

CHELSEA will open negotiations with Monaco about midfield target Tiemoue Bakayoko this week. Talks have already taken place with the 22-year-old midfielder’s representatives who have also had contact with Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris St Germain. Bakayoko, who hails from Paris has, however, ruled out a move to the French capital saying: ‘I can’t leave […]

