Bala-Usman Reduces Monopoly in Cargo Handling

Eromosele Abiodun

In a bid to reduce monopoly in the ports industry and enhance operational efficiency, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman has directed that every terminal in the port is free to receive any cargo in as much as they have the technical competence to handle such cargo.

Speaking when she received members of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering(NAE) in her office, Usman requested for greater collaboration and support from the academy in the areas of new engineering projects.

She also affirmed that NPA has a large pool of competent engineers who are versatile, and are contributing immensely to the organisation.

The NPA boss added that the authority would ensure a level playing field for all the operators.

While stressing that no investor is above the law, she stated that all operators must comply with laid down rules and regulations at the ports.

Usman assured stakeholders that the NPA would support the Academy, while the organisation would also look at the possibility of supporting relevant technical institution in her corporate social responsibility (CSR) especially in the areas of capacity building.

In her address, the President of NAE, Mrs. J.O. Maduka expressed her joy at what the MD NPA has achieved within a short period, adding that NPA was noted to have produced very competent engineers in the past.

Maduka solicited NPA’s support in the efforts of the Academy to resuscitate engineering institutions and colleges in Lagos, lamenting that government has not given enough recognition to the profession.

