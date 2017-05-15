Bale eats six meals a day to be fit for Juventus clash

GARETH Bale is tipped to make Real Madrid’s Champions League final against Juventus – despite not yet returning to training. The Welsh flier is battling a calf problem after lasting only 35 minutes of Real’s El Clasico loss against Barcelona on April 23. But boss Zinedine Zidane expects the La Liga giants’ record £85million signing to line up at Cardiff on June 3, according to the Mirror.

The former Spurs and Southampton wideman is reportedly eating six meals a day in a recovery regime that many stars could not cope with.

Zidame himself would only say of Bale: “We have to take it one day at a time. he is trained using the indoor facilities, but every day he gets better.”

“We will see how he goes, but he’s not back in the group just yet and I can’t tell you when he’ll return. I hope he’s back soon.”

Bale, 27, sat out three months following an ankle injury in May.

The post Bale eats six meals a day to be fit for Juventus clash appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

