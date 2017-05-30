Bale fit for Champions League final

GARETH Bale is FIT for the Champions League final on Saturday.

The Welsh star has not played since El Clasico on April 23 because of a series of calf injuries.

But the 27-year-old is “desperate” to play against Juventus in what will be a homecoming to Cardiff.

Bale’s season has been marred by injuries with the former world record winger starting just 23 matches in all competitions this season.

Spanish playmaker Isco has been sensational in Bale’s place, with Zinedine Zidane’s squad winning six games in a row at the end of the season to win La Liga for the first time since 2012.

But with Bale back in training on Tuesday, Zidane now has a massive decision headache.

The French manager said: “Gareth doesn’t need to tell me anything.

“He is ready, he is back with us and he is absolutely desperate to play because it is his home.

“We are happy that Gareth is with us. I’m glad he has recovered and we will prepare for the game together as always.”

Zidane even raised the possibility of starting BOTH against the Italian champions.

“The two of them are very good players,” he added.

“They played 16 games together this season, everyone speaks about Gareth or Isco but they can play together.”

