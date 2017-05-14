Eurovision Song Contest: Portugal winner ‘didn’t understand votes’ – BBC News
Eurovision Song Contest: Portugal winner 'didn't understand votes'
Portugal has won this year's Eurovision Song contest with a poignant love song, sung in Portuguese. In the early hours of Sunday morning the winner met the world's press – glass microphone trophy still in hand. Salvador Sobral entered the Eurovision …
Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for the first time
Eurovision: Portugal's sweet number ends 49-year losing run
Ballad beats glitz as Portugal's Sobral wins Eurovision
