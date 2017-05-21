Balogun doubtful for Corsica friendly – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Balogun doubtful for Corsica friendly
Vanguard
The Super Eagles might be without the services of Leon Balogun for their forthcoming international friendlies against Corsica (May 26) and Togo (June 1) in France due to injury. The right fullback had to replaced after 18 minutes in the Bundesliga …
Injury scare for Nigeria's Leon Balogun as team escapes relegation
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!