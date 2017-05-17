Bama reconstruction gulped N368m — Ochoche

Dr Sunday Ochoche, the Executive Director, Victims Support Fund (VSF), said on Tuesday that the reconstruction of damaged infrastructures in Bama, Borno State, gulped about N368 million. Ochoche made this known during the inauguration of 10 VSF-funded projects by Gov. Kassim Shettima. He said that the organisation was proud of the outcome of the reconstruction […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

