Banker accussed of stealing customers’ N8.4m

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A staff of a new generation bank in Osogbo, Osun State, Abidemi Wasiu, who allegedly stole N8,449,000, from the accounts of two customers, was, yesterday, charged before an Igbosere magistrate’s court, Lagos.

Wasiu was arraigned before Magistrate O. O. Owunmi on a three-count charge of stealing.

The defendant was arrested by officers from the Bar Beach Police Division, following a complaint from the bank’s headquarters at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Friday Mameh, said the defendant committed the alleged offences between November 2016 and April this year, during working hours at the bank’s Lagos headquarters.

Mameh also told the court that the defendant, without authority, unlawfully withdrew N4,000,000 from the account of Ogunmade Victoria and N4,449,000, from the account of Olalekan Abiola.

He said: “Wasiu allegedly transferred N8,449,000 to the accounts of his friends, Ojeleye Tawakalitu and Wisdom Marshal Njoku, from where he withdrew all the money and shared it with them.”

According to Mameh, the offences are contrary to Sections 411, 337(a) and punishable under Section 287(7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

Wasiu, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Owunmi granted him N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum; directed that the two sureties deposit N200,000 each with the Court Registrar and adjourned the case till June 6.

