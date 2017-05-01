Banks can offer fintech an olive branch – Financial Standard
|
Banks can offer fintech an olive branch
Financial Standard
Financial technology upstarts promise to reinvent financial services, yet large institutions are accused of hindering progress. In an email blast to thousands of customers last year, Commonwealth Bank warned the use of certain fintech services could …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!