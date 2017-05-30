Nigeria Loses N2.2bn To Cybercrime In 12 Months – Leadership Newspapers
Nigeria Loses N2.2bn To Cybercrime In 12 Months
Nigeria has lost over N2.196 billion, being 50.28 per cent actual loss value, in attempted fraud value to the nefarious activities of cyber/financial fraudsters in 2016 alone. A report by the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NEFF) said the N2, 19,509 …
