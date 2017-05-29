Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Banks Pay N136bn As Levy To AMCON In 2016 – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Banks Pay N136bn As Levy To AMCON In 2016
Leadership Newspapers
Commercial banks operating in the country have contributed N136 billion to the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) sinking fund representing 0.05 per cent of their total assets in 2016 banks. LEADERSHIP findings also revealed that there is …
AMCON's total recoveries hit N134 bn in 2016BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Nigeria's 'bad bank' says nearing sale of Peugeot car assembly plant to DangoteCreamer Media’s Engineering News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.