Banks post N61bn extra profit despite recession in 2016 – Daily Trust

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business


Banks post N61bn extra profit despite recession in 2016
Despite the economic headwinds that slowed down growth in country, banks quoted in the Nigerian Stock Exchange posted a cumulative N504bn profits in 2016, an increase of N61.3bn ( equivalent to 13.8 per cent) over the N443bn recorded in 2015.
