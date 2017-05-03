Banky W, actress Adesua Etomi set to get married
Olubankole Wellington Nigeria’s Rythem and Blues singer aka Banky W and Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi are set to get married.
Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi in her Instagram page announced her engagement to Banky W.
The post Banky W, actress Adesua Etomi set to get married appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!