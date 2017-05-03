Banky W Announces Engagement To Nollywood Actress Adesua Etomi | And She said “Yes”!

Popular RnB singer, Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, has announced his engagement to actress Adesua Etomi.

While the Nollywood actress also took to her Instagram page to reciprocate the gesture, Banky W, who could not contain his emotions, announced his engagement to her today, April 5, 2017, on the social media platform.

Clearly elated, the singer, in his two lengthy posts, revealed when they started dating and when he proposed to her.

His post read: “Dear Susu (part II) In that time, I got engaged to you in my “made for you” music video and by pure coincidence, we both got cast to get married in the wedding party movie.. but all the while we were the very best of friends. I guess, in our case, real life will now imitate art. “I’m not sure what the future will bring, but I’m completely sure that I am ready to face it with you by my side. I pray that God continues to build me into the kind of man that you deserve. I love you Susu.. “I feel safe and at peace with you. You mean the world to me. Thank you for agreeing to be my lover and best friend. Thank you for agreeing to be my wife. “PS: The timing of this may make some people think this is promo for another video, or a movie. It isn’t. Ironically, everyone who has seen us together in art, or in life, always insists that we have amazing chemistry. I guess you can say we have been hiding in plain sight. I fell in love with an Actress. Now my life is a movie. “In February of 2017, I asked Adesua Tolulope Oluwaseun Etomi to be my wife. She said Yes.”

It would be recalled, Banky W and Adesua Etomi acted as a couple in the record breaking Nollywood movie ‘The Wedding Party’.

The post Banky W Announces Engagement To Nollywood Actress Adesua Etomi | And She said “Yes”! appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

