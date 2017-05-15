Banky W drops Tracklist for upcoming EP “Songs About U”

Pages Navigation Menu

Empire Mates Entertainment boss, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W is set to drops his much awaited EP, “Songs About U” as he has unveiled the tracklist. The 8-track EP features Maleek Berry, Nonso  Amadi and Chidinma with a special song for his new wife-to-be, Adesua Etomi (Susu) titled “Heaven“. Production credits for the EP go […]

