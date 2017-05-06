Pages Navigation Menu

Banky W Inspired? Tania Omotayo Shares DM She just received

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following Banky W sliding into Adesua Etomi’s DM and engaging her successfully, Tania Omotayo has males sliding into her DMs, she received the direct message above via her Instagram account. She shared a screenshot of the message, questioning the user’s English. Source: Twitter

