Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Banky W Unveils “Songs About U” Album Playlist [See Full List]

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

EME boss and husband to be, Banky W presents a tracklist of his upcoming album Songs About U. The “Gidi Love” crooner is almost ready to drop an album on us very soon. The album as discovered is dedicated to his bride and wife to be Adesua Etomi. Songs About U is a love themed …

The post Banky W Unveils “Songs About U” Album Playlist [See Full List] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.