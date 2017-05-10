Pages Navigation Menu

Banky W, Victoria Kimani, Falz & Casper Nyovest Arrive London for One Africa Music Fest this Weekend

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Met by a handful of teeming fans and media, One Africa Music Fest host Banky W as well as headliners Cassper Nyovest, Victoria Kimani, and Falz arrived at London Heathrow Airport this morning, ready for the first ever One Africa Music Fest taking place in London this Saturday, May 13. The large travelling party also […]

The post Banky W, Victoria Kimani, Falz & Casper Nyovest Arrive London for One Africa Music Fest this Weekend appeared first on BellaNaija.

