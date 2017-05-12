Banky W, Victoria Kimani, Falz, Casper Nyovest arrive London for One Africa Music Fest

MET by a handful of teeming fans and media, One Africa Music Fest host Banky W as well as headliners Cassper Nyovest, Victoria Kimani, and Falz arrived at London Heathrow Airport this morning, ready for the first ever One Africa Music Fest taking place in London this Saturday, May 13. The large travelling party also […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

